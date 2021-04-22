.NET Developer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

.NET DEVELOPER

CAPE TOWN

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to develop new and existing software applications as per the business requirement specifications in accordance with development standards in order to improve and enhance system functionality

Requirements:

IT Diploma or Degree or relevant experience

4 – 5 years’ in software development using the following technologies and methodologies

Follow SDLC & Agile processes

C# using .Net Framework 3.5 and up

OOD

Net Web Forms

Net MVC

Net Web API

XML Web Services

HTMLHTML5

CSS

JavaScript

JQUERY

Understand database design and system analysis

Net

Windows Forms

Windows Services

SQL Server 2008 and up (DDL, DQL, DML)

SQL Server Profiler

IIS 7

Windows Server 2008, 2012 and up

Software Deployment using Click Once

SVNGit

Desired Skills:

.net developer

