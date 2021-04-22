A well-established company is recruiting for a
.NET DEVELOPER
CAPE TOWN
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to develop new and existing software applications as per the business requirement specifications in accordance with development standards in order to improve and enhance system functionality
Requirements:
- IT Diploma or Degree or relevant experience
- 4 – 5 years’ in software development using the following technologies and methodologies
- Follow SDLC & Agile processes
- C# using .Net Framework 3.5 and up
- OOD
- Net Web Forms
- Net MVC
- Net Web API
- XML Web Services
- HTMLHTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript
- JQUERY
- Understand database design and system analysis
- Net
- Windows Forms
- Windows Services
- SQL Server 2008 and up (DDL, DQL, DML)
- SQL Server Profiler
- IIS 7
- Windows Server 2008, 2012 and up
- Software Deployment using Click Once
- SVNGit
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- .net developer