Occupational Hygiene Officer – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for an Occupational Hygiene Officer to join their team in Cullinan.

Reporting to the Occupational Hygienist, the role will be responsible for executing, co-ordinating and monitoring the application of Hygiene control systems and procedures according to occupational and legislative requirements.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Ensure adherence to the occupational hygiene management schedule by performing the work as per the schedule.

Order the required laboratory supplies timeously and controls the budget allocated to this area.

Reporting, Monitoring and Evaluation Audit: Ensure that all HSEQ reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Engagement and Communication: Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system with the HSEQ Function.

Provide knowledge and advice to all levels of management to identify and resolve a wide range of Occupational Hygiene management system and related interfacing issues.

Participate in short- and medium-term ventilation planning.

Company Policy & Procedures Compliance: Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Safety, Health and Environment Compliance: Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Effective Team Player:

Maintain and manage healthy relationships within own team and across teams.

Responsible to provide support to team within area of responsibility.

Responsible to share knowledge and skills with co-workers.

Responsible to use communication and feedback channels effectively.

Effective Self-Management: Responsible for managing own work performance and completing tasks as per set timelines and standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Certificate COM Mine Environmental Control Advanced (full qualification 6 subjects) OR equivalent tertiary qualification on NQF 6 level.

Mine Ventilation Society Membership – please clearly indicate on your application.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a mine ventilation and hygiene environment.

Ventsim software knowledge.

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite.

Valid driver’s license.

OTHER SKILLS / COMPETENCIES:

Collect information required for compiling necessary reports.

Use the available resources and material to facilitate Occupational Hygiene training.

Scrutinise and make recommendations of all reports before submission to the Occupational Hygienist.

Identify all applicable areas to be surveyed as well as the identification of the environmental risks example air born pollutants.

Evaluate the effectiveness of the Occupational Hygiene management programme.

Monitor compliance and update schedule progress.

Desired Skills:

occupational hygiene officer

mining

COM

mine ventilation

Ventsim

reports

training

risk

Learn more/Apply for this position