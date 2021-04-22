Payroll Bookkeeper – Sage VIP Essential

Successful, well-known manufacturing and retail Company requires a top draw, accurate, diligent and confidential Payroll Bookkeeper who will ensure timeous and correct payment of both wage and salaried staff in accordance to each individual’s employment contract and with full compliance to S.A Tax and labour laws. You will also recon and pay medical aid, pension and union contributions. Additionally responsible for EMP201’s, IRP5’s and IT3(a) certificates and EMP501’s as well as UIF recons and submissions.

Your financial accounting duties are as follows:

Compilation of annual salary and wage budget

Compilation of annual increase schedule

Compilation and posting of monthly accounting journals for salaries and wages onto financial system

Reconciling actual salary and wage costs to budget and prepare variance report

Reconcile payroll to balance sheet and income statement

Assist with payroll audit prep

If you have solid Sage VIP Payroll knowledge and good Bookkeeping experience then this exciting job could be yours.

ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL:

Accounting Diploma

3 years’ Bookkeeping experience

Sage VIP Payroll experience – 4 years’ salary and wages processing for +/-200 employees

MS Office with Advanced Excel

Own car

Excellent knowledge of BCEA, Income Tax Act, L.P.A, COIDA, BBBEE Act and Skills Development Act

ERS Biometrics would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Please refer to detailed advert

Learn more/Apply for this position