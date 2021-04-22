Pharmacy Manager

A vacancy exists for a Pharmacy Manager based in Bloemfontein- Free State reporting to the Hospital Manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading,

managing, coordinating and monitoring the pharmacy services within the Hospital in line with hospital and company strategic objectives relating to growth, efficiency, quality and people.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Effective governance and medication risk management

Implement Pharmacy best operating practice related to medication safety management

Ensure compliance with SAPC, DOH and LHC legal and professional standards

Effective quality management

Effective quality management Drive the Antimicrobial Stewardship and Clinical Pharmacy Programs in the hospital

Drive the implementation of and compliance to the LHC quality management system

Achieve required customer service levels and drive continuous improvement

Effective financial and asset management

Effective financial and asset management Achieve hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy

Actively manage the utilization and cost of sales of pharmaceuticals in line with budget

Implement LHC pharmaceutical product conversion and cost saving opportunities

Build effective working relationships with doctors and the multifunctional hospital team

Drive identified growth and efficiency initiatives

Achieve stock targets

Effective people management

Effective people management Demonstrate visible leadership aligned to the company values, operating model and strategy

Recruit, retain, motivate and develop pharmacy staff

Provide direction and inspire positive work behaviour in the team

REQUIREMENTS

B. Pharm / Dip. Pharm, and current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council

At least 5 years private hospital experience

Understanding of relevant legislation, operating structures and relationships within a hospital environment

Proven leadership and people management experience

Computer proficiency (MS office)

Pass Verification assessment (i.e., Criminal check, ect.)

Desired Skills:

Strategic

Efficient

Leadership

Ethical

Business Insight

Resilient

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Clinic & Hospital

2 to 5 years Pharmacist

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Pharmacy Council

About The Employer:

Our company is the second largest private hospital operator in South Africa, with 6,500 beds. It is owned by Brimstone Investment Corporation. It is also the largest black-owned hospital operator in South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position