A vacancy exists for a Pharmacy Manager based in Bloemfontein- Free State reporting to the Hospital Manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading,
managing, coordinating and monitoring the pharmacy services within the Hospital in line with hospital and company strategic objectives relating to growth, efficiency, quality and people.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Effective governance and medication risk management
- Implement Pharmacy best operating practice related to medication safety management
- Ensure compliance with SAPC, DOH and LHC legal and professional standards
Effective quality management
- Drive the Antimicrobial Stewardship and Clinical Pharmacy Programs in the hospital
- Drive the implementation of and compliance to the LHC quality management system
- Achieve required customer service levels and drive continuous improvement
Effective financial and asset management
- Achieve hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy
- Actively manage the utilization and cost of sales of pharmaceuticals in line with budget
- Implement LHC pharmaceutical product conversion and cost saving opportunities
- Build effective working relationships with doctors and the multifunctional hospital team
- Drive identified growth and efficiency initiatives
- Achieve stock targets
Effective people management
- Demonstrate visible leadership aligned to the company values, operating model and strategy
- Recruit, retain, motivate and develop pharmacy staff
- Provide direction and inspire positive work behaviour in the team
REQUIREMENTS
- B. Pharm / Dip. Pharm, and current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council
- At least 5 years private hospital experience
- Understanding of relevant legislation, operating structures and relationships within a hospital environment
- Proven leadership and people management experience
- Computer proficiency (MS office)
- Pass Verification assessment (i.e., Criminal check, ect.)
Desired Skills:
- Strategic
- Efficient
- Leadership
- Ethical
- Business Insight
- Resilient
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Clinic & Hospital
- 2 to 5 years Pharmacist
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Pharmacy Council
About The Employer:
Our company is the second largest private hospital operator in South Africa, with 6,500 beds. It is owned by Brimstone Investment Corporation. It is also the largest black-owned hospital operator in South Africa.