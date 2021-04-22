Project Controls Manager at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Controls Manager.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Project set up – coordination across all disciplines and compilation of the Project Execution Plan (PEP)

Work Breakdown Structure – development and management

Cost management – including development of the Baseline Budget / Control Budget Estimate (CBE) and managing capital expenditure in terms of the CBE

Project Schedule – development and management

Qualitative Risk Analysis – managing specialist risk consultant to develop the Cost and Schedule risk range analysis for the project and/or major work packages

Change Management – across all disciplines that impacts cost, time and quality of end deliverable

Resource Management – to meet the requirements of the Project both in terms of people and equipment

Systems Support – to ensure that approved Project systems software and associated training is made available to each team member and that the tools are correctly applied and utilised to drive efficiencies

Project Specific Induction – to be managed for all new Project team members

Standardisation – of Project documentation across all disciplines

Ensure Project policies and procedures are adhered to by the project team members in the execution of the Project

Information Management – to ensure that all Project related documentation is correctly numbered and securely stored for audit trail purposes for hand over to the Client at Project completion

Monthly Risk Register – coordinating and updating of the project risk register including agreed mitigation measures.

Monthly Project Progress Report – coordination of input from each discipline and compilation thereof, highlighting cost and schedule trends (positive and negative) to the Project Manager

Financial Management – including timely capturing of man hours expended on the time capture system, submission of invoices and tracking of Client payments in accordance with the contract

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Engineering qualification as well as Commercial Qualification

Experience:

Minimum 15 years experience in an EPCM project office within Project Controls, with 5 years at a Controls Manager level

Reports to: Project Manager

Immediate Subordinates: Cost Engineers, Quantity Surveyors, Planners, Quality Controllers, Document Controller

Liaises with: Project Manager, Engineering Manager, Client project team, Discipline Engineers, Design Office Manager, Cost Engineers, Quantity Surveyors, Planners, Quality Department, Document Control, Administration Staff

Desired Skills:

EPCM project office

Project Controls

Controls Manager

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

