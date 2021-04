Project Coordinator/Administrator Sourcing

Your experience in Strategic Sourcing/Procurement Projects is required

Mining or related industry experience

Tertiary qualification coupled with 5 years project coordination experience within cross-category Strategic initiatives is required

Responsible for global sourcing pipeline

Comparisons vs targets

Ensuring sourcing targets are achieved and delivered on time

Analysis on planned vs actual performance

Leadership and support to cross regional project controllers in different time zones

Manage project information

Maintain auditable standards as well as document management

Desired Skills:

Sourcing

Project Planning

Project coordination

Mining industry

Team lead experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor

About The Employer:

Large global organisation

