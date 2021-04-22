Project Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking & solutions-driven Project Manager is sought by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg to join its team. You should be comfortable with stakeholder engagement, mentoring Junior team members while being well versed in DevOps, Agile and Scrum methodologies. You require suitable experience in a similar role with great communication skills. Any Azure, C# and Microsoft technologies will prove [URL Removed] Management experience in a fast-paced, Agile environment.

Well versed with DevOps, Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Experience in Azure, C# and Microsoft technologies is a plus.

Should be comfortable with stakeholder management and mentoring junior resources.

Good communication skills are required.

