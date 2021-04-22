Project Planner at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Planner.
We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.
The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:
- The Project Planner will ultimately be based on the Project Site
- Assess contractors schedules – on Site
- Give feedback to the Project Lead Planner to assist with the updating of the Master Plan
- Monitor and update Site Project schedules – every two weeks
- Attend regular Site progress meetings as appropriate, to ensure the work is being carried out in line with the agreed programmes
- Ensure the proper interfacing of programmes between Construction and Commissioning as appropriate
- Issue the updated Site Project Programme to the Project Lead Planner
- Ensure the timeous collection of accurate updated information is incorporated into the Site Programme
- Analyse the effects of the updated information and highlight any adverse situations to the Project Lead Planner and Site Construction Manager. Ensure that the Project keeps within constraint dates and proactively issue warning alerts if running late, together with proposing possible solutions
- Ensure that the Changes to the Scope of Work is incorporated into the Site programme, Site histograms and Site progress curves and analyse their effects. Liaise with Site Construction Manager / Contractors on latest Scope Changes
- Multi Discipline Planning with different Contractors and other Site Project team members, and combining these (Sub Projects) into the Site Master Plan
- Provide all necessary schedule related input to contract claims assessments
- Ensure the timeous preparation of charts and diagrams as required for reports, indicating planned, actual and forecast pertaining to Site
- To carry out additional tasks regarding scheduling and reporting not listed herein that may be required or requested by the Construction Manager / Project Controls Manager / Project Lead Planner
Key Performance Areas
- Control Level Schedules
- Project Level Schedules
- Risk Analysis
- Baseline Schedules
- Progress Reporting – Critical Milestones
- Milestone Schedules
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- PMP, Primavera P6 certificate, MS Project certificate, NTC6, Tradesman certificate
Experience:
- 10 years project planning experience in an EPCM Mining Projects environment
Knowledge:
- Primavera P6
- MS Project
- EPCM Project life cycle phases
- Cost and Schedule interface management
- Document control
- Procurement Operating Plan
- Quantity Surveying measurement
- Construction contracts BOQ structure
- Schedule Risk Assessment
Reports to: Project Lead Planner / Project Controls Manager
Immediate Subordinates : None
Liaises with: Project Lead Planner, Quantity Surveyors, Project Controls Manager, Project Manager, Construction Manager, Discipline Engineers, Client Representatives,
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- Primavera P6 certificate
- MS Project certificate
- NTC6
- Tradesman certificate
- Cost and Schedule interface management
- Construction contracts BOQ structure
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric