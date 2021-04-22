Project Planner at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Planner.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

The Project Planner will ultimately be based on the Project Site

Assess contractors schedules – on Site

Give feedback to the Project Lead Planner to assist with the updating of the Master Plan

Monitor and update Site Project schedules – every two weeks

Attend regular Site progress meetings as appropriate, to ensure the work is being carried out in line with the agreed programmes

Ensure the proper interfacing of programmes between Construction and Commissioning as appropriate

Issue the updated Site Project Programme to the Project Lead Planner

Ensure the timeous collection of accurate updated information is incorporated into the Site Programme

Analyse the effects of the updated information and highlight any adverse situations to the Project Lead Planner and Site Construction Manager. Ensure that the Project keeps within constraint dates and proactively issue warning alerts if running late, together with proposing possible solutions

Ensure that the Changes to the Scope of Work is incorporated into the Site programme, Site histograms and Site progress curves and analyse their effects. Liaise with Site Construction Manager / Contractors on latest Scope Changes

Multi Discipline Planning with different Contractors and other Site Project team members, and combining these (Sub Projects) into the Site Master Plan

Provide all necessary schedule related input to contract claims assessments

Ensure the timeous preparation of charts and diagrams as required for reports, indicating planned, actual and forecast pertaining to Site

To carry out additional tasks regarding scheduling and reporting not listed herein that may be required or requested by the Construction Manager / Project Controls Manager / Project Lead Planner

Key Performance Areas

Control Level Schedules

Project Level Schedules

Risk Analysis

Baseline Schedules

Progress Reporting – Critical Milestones

Milestone Schedules

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

PMP, Primavera P6 certificate, MS Project certificate, NTC6, Tradesman certificate

Experience:

10 years project planning experience in an EPCM Mining Projects environment

Knowledge:

Primavera P6

MS Project

EPCM Project life cycle phases

Cost and Schedule interface management

Document control

Procurement Operating Plan

Quantity Surveying measurement

Construction contracts BOQ structure

Schedule Risk Assessment

Reports to: Project Lead Planner / Project Controls Manager

Immediate Subordinates : None

Liaises with: Project Lead Planner, Quantity Surveyors, Project Controls Manager, Project Manager, Construction Manager, Discipline Engineers, Client Representatives,

Desired Skills:

PMP

Primavera P6 certificate

MS Project certificate

NTC6

Tradesman certificate

Cost and Schedule interface management

Construction contracts BOQ structure

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

