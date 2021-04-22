Property Manager at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:
A growing JHB-Based Property Group is expanding their impressive portfolio of commercial properties, and is offering an opportunity for an entrepreneurial minded Property Portfolio Manager, to join their team, to be responsible for a large,multi-tenant Portfolio.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in a Property Management Role
- Experience in a Retail Portfolio will be beneficial
- Staff management Experience
- A Property-related tertiary qualification
- Experience and knowledge of;
- Property Optimisation / Space Planning
- Leasing of Premises / Properties (Retail, Commercial, Industrial and Residential)
- Property – / Facilities Management
- Valuation of Properties
- Acquisitions of Properties and Due Dilligence
RESPONSIBILITIES:
As a Property Manager, you will be responsible for Management of an assigned portfolio; and KPA’s will include the following;
- Establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with tenants, service contractors, shareholders etc.
- General portfolio administration.
- Business Development and strategic marketing plan to optimise income streams
- Securing and growing Sustainable income streams, understanding viability of tenants, required tenant mix, etc.
- Retain or replace tenants in time at optimal rate
- Ensure accurate, complete and on time Contract administration
- Ensure that Tenants are fully installed and in time as per specifications
- Monitoring of outstanding renewals
- Utility Control / Management
- Oversee tenant installation processes/Maintenance & Repairs
- Prepare management pack, in conjunction with Finance
- Co-ordinate, arrange & attend management meetings
Budgeting: Income & Expense Control
Desired Skills:
