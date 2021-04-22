Property Manager at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

A growing JHB-Based Property Group is expanding their impressive portfolio of commercial properties, and is offering an opportunity for an entrepreneurial minded Property Portfolio Manager, to join their team, to be responsible for a large,multi-tenant Portfolio.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

5 – 10 years’ experience in a Property Management Role

Experience in a Retail Portfolio will be beneficial

Staff management Experience

A Property-related tertiary qualification

Experience and knowledge of;

Property Optimisation / Space Planning

Leasing of Premises / Properties (Retail, Commercial, Industrial and Residential)

Property – / Facilities Management

Valuation of Properties

Acquisitions of Properties and Due Dilligence

RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a Property Manager, you will be responsible for Management of an assigned portfolio; and KPA’s will include the following;

Establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with tenants, service contractors, shareholders etc.

General portfolio administration.

Business Development and strategic marketing plan to optimise income streams

Securing and growing Sustainable income streams, understanding viability of tenants, required tenant mix, etc.

Retain or replace tenants in time at optimal rate

Ensure accurate, complete and on time Contract administration

Ensure that Tenants are fully installed and in time as per specifications

Monitoring of outstanding renewals

Utility Control / Management

Oversee tenant installation processes/Maintenance & Repairs

Prepare management pack, in conjunction with Finance

Co-ordinate, arrange & attend management meetings

Budgeting: Income & Expense Control

