Property Portfolio Manager at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

It is a requirement of this position that the Property Manager takes full responsibility for the effective management of the allocated portfolio of commercial properties. This is an exciting opportunity for an entrepreneurial minded individual who enjoys being “hands on” in a fast paced environment.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BComm/ BSc Property Studies

Property Management Diploma or SAPOA qualification

Property Introductory Programme (PIP) – SAPOA

Certificate in Shopping Centre Management

Minimum of 3 years property management experience

Retail Portfolio experience advantageous.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

KPA’S will include:

Lease negotiations for renewals and new leases

Preparation of annual budgets

Updating monthly working budget projections

Attending site meetings and managing the performance of the Property Administrator

Creditors Administrator and Debtors Administrator in respect of the Property Manager’s portfolio of commercial properties.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

