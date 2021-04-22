Property Portfolio Sales Executive at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

A large Property Investment Firm is offering one lucky individual a unique opportunity to join an established, successful and growing team! They require an entrepreneurial individual who enjoys the thrill of sourcing and securing new business, with prior experience in successful deal structuring and negotiation.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BComm/ BSc Property Studies or related tertiary qualification

An understanding and passion for the Property Industry

3 – 5 years’ experience

Experience/Understanding of Town Planning/ Facilities management /Property management will be advantageous

Experience in Sales of Property related services/Connectivity solutions/Telecommunications Management systems will be beneficial

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate will report to the GM, and be responsible for driving sales and deal flow, market research Collating information for new deals, Feasibility analyses and cash flow preparation, presenting to clients, and Reporting to shareholders on their niche area of specialization within the team.

This is a specialized, professional role and requires a commercially astute professional who can “think out of the box”. The role promises a long term career path and growth succession plan for the right individual.

Desired Skills:

Experience/Understanding of Town Planning

Facilities management /Property management

About The Employer:

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, please submit your CV and a copy of your ID and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Please quote the TITLE of this vacancy in the subject line of your email as reference. Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful, however we will keep your details on record, in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy, for suitable future roles. Should you wish to have your details removed from our Data Base please email: [Email Address Removed] , Thank you.

