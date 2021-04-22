QA Specialist Engineer – Johannesburg – Contract – R660 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-established Information Technology consulting firm is on the search for a QA Specialist Engineer to be a part of their superb team.

You will required to design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products/ services (pre, during and post deployment) in both ‘Run and Change’ contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines.

Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability, and regression testing of solutions. This entails full responsibility for ensuring products is protected through quantifiable test coverage and metrics.

Education and Experience required:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field, or equivalent experience

Prior programming work experience

Experience within the Banking sector

Experience with performance engineering and load testing (beneficial)

Experience and expertise in coding languages such as Java, C#, and some experience in software engineering / development

Well versed in web paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP

Experience working on web applications and/ or web-based technologies

Proficient in multiple forms of test approaches for application testing including functional, cross- browser combability, mobile, web service and integration testing etc.

Proficient in UNIX/Linux environment and shell scripting

Proficient in basic SQL operations such as joins and views

Experience with SOAP, REST, RPC, or other client-server API testing

Experience in TFS, JIRA and Confluence (Advantageous)

Experience in GIT or other source code management systems

Comfortable in AGILE development environments and cross-functional team structures

Experience with end-to-end SDLC, testing methodologies and test phases, including unit, assembly, system, integration, regression testing

Reference Number for this position is NN52798 which is on a short-term contract work in Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R660 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

