Qualified Motor Mechanic – Parden Eiland – R15,000 – R17,000 per month
Requirements:
- Qualified Mechanic
- SA Citizen
- 5 + years’ experience
- Workshop experience
- Able to work on various vehicles
- Engine overhauls, gearbox overhauls, diagnostics, services etc.
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment
- Willing to work shifts
- Willing to do roadside assistance
- Supervising or Management experience (Advantageous)
- Good references
- Available immediately (Advantageous)
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
