Qualified Mechanic

Apr 22, 2021

Qualified Motor Mechanic – Parden Eiland – R15,000 – R17,000 per month

Requirements:

  • Qualified Mechanic
  • SA Citizen
  • 5 + years’ experience
  • Workshop experience
  • Able to work on various vehicles
  • Engine overhauls, gearbox overhauls, diagnostics, services etc.
  • Able to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willing to work shifts
  • Willing to do roadside assistance
  • Supervising or Management experience (Advantageous)
  • Good references
  • Available immediately (Advantageous)

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Motor mechanic
  • Mechanic
  • qualified motor mechanic
  • trade
  • engine overhauls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position