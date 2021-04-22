Recruitment Consultant

A well-respected and established recruitment company based in Rivonia is in need of a Recruitment Consultant. This position would offer a great opportunity to a candidate who is looking to establish a career in recruitment and talent development. The position entails interviewing candidates daily, cold calling prospective clients and generic admin. The incumbent that will succeed in an environment such as this one needs to have confidence, a knack for sales and basic admin skills. An understanding of finance would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Candidate Management

Candidate Assessment

Consulting Recruitment

Competency Based Interviewing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

