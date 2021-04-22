A well-respected and established recruitment company based in Rivonia is in need of a Recruitment Consultant. This position would offer a great opportunity to a candidate who is looking to establish a career in recruitment and talent development. The position entails interviewing candidates daily, cold calling prospective clients and generic admin. The incumbent that will succeed in an environment such as this one needs to have confidence, a knack for sales and basic admin skills. An understanding of finance would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Candidate Management
- Candidate Assessment
- Consulting Recruitment
- Competency Based Interviewing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree