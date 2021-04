RF/Electrical Engineer at New Generation Management Consulting

The NewGen Group is urgently looking for an experienced RF/Electrical Engineer

CONTRACT position, based in Midrand

Requirements:

MUST have telecommunications experience

Experience in building of telecoms cabinets

Project Management experience

Must have an Electrical Engineering qualification

The successful candidate must be available to start immediately.

Desired Skills:

Telecommunications

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position