An exciting position exists for a strong Sales and Marketing Manager.
Duties:
- Determines annual unit and gross-profit plans by implementing marketing strategies; analyzing trends and results.
- Establishes sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas for regions and territories; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products.
- Implements national sales programs by developing field sales action plans.
- Maintains sales volume, product mix, and selling price by keeping current with supply and demand, changing trends, economic indicators, and competitors.
- Establishes and adjusts selling prices by monitoring costs, competition, and supply and demand
- Completes national sales operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees; following up on work results.
- Maintains national sales staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees.
- Maintains national sales staff job results by counseling and disciplining employees; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results.
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.
Requirements:
- BCom Degree in Marketing / Business Sales
- Own transport
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Meeting Sales Goals
- Negotiation
- Selling to Customer Needs
- Motivation for Sales
- Sales Planning
- Building Relationships
- Coaching
- Managing Processes
- Market Knowledge
- Developing Budgets
- Staffing
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Budgeting
- Supply and Demand
- Marketing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Company was established in the 1990’s and is considered to be one of South Africa’s leading meat providers and exporters.