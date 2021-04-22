Sales and Marketing Manager

An exciting position exists for a strong Sales and Marketing Manager.

Duties:

Determines annual unit and gross-profit plans by implementing marketing strategies; analyzing trends and results.

Establishes sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas for regions and territories; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products.

Implements national sales programs by developing field sales action plans.

Maintains sales volume, product mix, and selling price by keeping current with supply and demand, changing trends, economic indicators, and competitors.

Establishes and adjusts selling prices by monitoring costs, competition, and supply and demand

Completes national sales operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees; following up on work results.

Maintains national sales staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees.

Maintains national sales staff job results by counseling and disciplining employees; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Requirements:

BCom Degree in Marketing / Business Sales

Own transport

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Meeting Sales Goals

Negotiation

Selling to Customer Needs

Motivation for Sales

Sales Planning

Building Relationships

Coaching

Managing Processes

Market Knowledge

Developing Budgets

Staffing

Desired Skills:

Sales

Budgeting

Supply and Demand

Marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Company was established in the 1990’s and is considered to be one of South Africa’s leading meat providers and exporters.

