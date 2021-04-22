Sales Representative Office Automation Products

POSITION: Sales Executive/Consultant/Rep

REFERENCE CODE/NUMBER: #SEOA

NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 6

LOCATION: Centurion, Pretoria

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY:

Junior with 1-2 yrs’ experience = R10k – R13k CTC p/m (neg.) + comms

Mid/intermediate with 2-5 yrs’ experience = R15k – R17k CTC p/m (neg.) + comms

Senior with 5+ yrs’ experience = R17k – R25k CTC p/m (neg.) + comms

Commissions are earned over & above the CTC

Commission structure TBC

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

To increase company revenue through the acquisition of new customers, thus increasing company turnover and profits. The position focuses on direct selling to customers, SME’s, Corporates & Large Enterprises through pro-active prospecting and cold calling.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric

Experience working in an IT/Telecomms/Office Automation/Business solutions environment, focusing on sales, marketing, or account management

Experience selling Office Automation (Telephony systems, Printers, VOiP, PABX, CCTV, Etc.)

Main experience needs to be Printers & telephony systems (CCTV experience is advantageous)

IT knowledge & experience is advantageous

Valid Drivers License with own reliable vehicle

Computer Literate in Word, Excel and easy to learn CRM

Team Player & Target Driven

Confident, Assertive, Go-getter, determined

Willingness to learn, tech-savvy

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

To meet and exceed monthly sales targets by sourcing new sales opportunities through prospecting activities, networking, and some inbound leads

Responsible for the complete sales cycle including;

Prospecting potential customers

Engagement with the customer to understand their needs and requirements

Development of professional Proposals

Commercial negotiations

Closing

To meet and exceed activity level targets as per Key Performance Indicator document and execute all required activities to progress prospects into customers

Develop a thorough understanding of the products and services that the company offer and the value propositions associated with these products and services

Develop and manage strong relationships at multiple levels within prospects and customers to fully understand their needs and requirements.

Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the company’s products, commercials, policies, and procedures, in order to identify and progress new business opportunities that meet the company’s strategic and profitability goals

APPLICATION

To apply please visit our website, view the detailed job description for this position, and see the bottom of the posting for instruction on how to apply

About The Employer:

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] & use the reference code/number: #SEOA in the subject field of your email application;

– Updated CV with your current contact details (Contact number & Email Address)

– A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

– Head & Shoulders Photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

– Copy of ID

– Copy of qualifications & certificates

– Only applicants that comply with the above-mentioned and matching the requirements of the job will be contacted.

– If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

