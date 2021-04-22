Sales Representative Office Automation Products

Apr 22, 2021

POSITION: Sales Executive/Consultant/Rep
REFERENCE CODE/NUMBER: #SEOA
NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 6
LOCATION: Centurion, Pretoria
TYPE: Permanent

SALARY:

  • Junior with 1-2 yrs’ experience = R10k – R13k CTC p/m (neg.) + comms
  • Mid/intermediate with 2-5 yrs’ experience = R15k – R17k CTC p/m (neg.) + comms
  • Senior with 5+ yrs’ experience = R17k – R25k CTC p/m (neg.) + comms
  • Commissions are earned over & above the CTC
  • Commission structure TBC

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
To increase company revenue through the acquisition of new customers, thus increasing company turnover and profits. The position focuses on direct selling to customers, SME’s, Corporates & Large Enterprises through pro-active prospecting and cold calling.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • Experience working in an IT/Telecomms/Office Automation/Business solutions environment, focusing on sales, marketing, or account management
  • Experience selling Office Automation (Telephony systems, Printers, VOiP, PABX, CCTV, Etc.)
  • Main experience needs to be Printers & telephony systems (CCTV experience is advantageous)
  • IT knowledge & experience is advantageous
  • Valid Drivers License with own reliable vehicle
  • Computer Literate in Word, Excel and easy to learn CRM
  • Team Player & Target Driven
  • Confident, Assertive, Go-getter, determined
  • Willingness to learn, tech-savvy

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • To meet and exceed monthly sales targets by sourcing new sales opportunities through prospecting activities, networking, and some inbound leads
  • Responsible for the complete sales cycle including;
  • Prospecting potential customers
  • Engagement with the customer to understand their needs and requirements
  • Development of professional Proposals
  • Commercial negotiations
  • Closing
  • To meet and exceed activity level targets as per Key Performance Indicator document and execute all required activities to progress prospects into customers
  • Develop a thorough understanding of the products and services that the company offer and the value propositions associated with these products and services
  • Develop and manage strong relationships at multiple levels within prospects and customers to fully understand their needs and requirements.
  • Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the company’s products, commercials, policies, and procedures, in order to identify and progress new business opportunities that meet the company’s strategic and profitability goals

APPLICATION

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • office automation
  • Printers
  • Pabx
  • Telecommunication
  • Voip
  • IT
  • Information Technology
  • business solutions
  • Prospect new customers
  • Sales Development
  • Sales targets
  • Prospecting
  • Direct Sales
  • CCTV

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] & use the reference code/number: #SEOA in the subject field of your email application;

– Updated CV with your current contact details (Contact number & Email Address)
– A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
– Head & Shoulders Photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
– Copy of ID
– Copy of qualifications & certificates
– Only applicants that comply with the above-mentioned and matching the requirements of the job will be contacted.
– If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

