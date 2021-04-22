We are looking for a Senior Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis. If you’re ready to do some exciting work and work alongside a team of skilled professionals, please get in contact.
Further details and requirement:
Relevant IT Qualification
Initial short-term contract
Level: Senior
Location: Ideally based in Cape Town (someone working remotely from within South Africa with the correct skill set will also be considered)
- Selenium WebDriver, C#, Visual Studio
- JMeter – Load /Performance Testing
- Azure DevOps, Azure DevOps Pipelines (CI/CD)
- Azure Test Plans (Test Management Tool)
- Test Complete (Test Automation Tool) (JavaScript)
- Postman
- Swagger
If you’re interested in finding out more, I’m happy to share the full spec that goes along with the tech stack above. Looking forward to hear from you 🙂