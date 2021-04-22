Senior Client Support Manager (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:My client, an innovative company specializing in technological upgrades within the educational sector seeks a driven and strategic-thinking Senior Client Support Manager. Your core role will be to drive superior product & technical support for business clients through systems, policies, procedures, and setting of goals. You will need a Post-grad or Bachelor’s Degree in a technical field & be ISM/ITIL Certified with 10+ years’ managing technical operations & teams & you will need to be up to date on client support service best practices and train staff [URL Removed] ideal candidate will have proven experience working in a client support management position, show excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, have great communication skills, and be a role model and mentor to [URL Removed] the day-to-day functions of support services teams including supervision of support team staff and responding to escalated client support issues.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –
- Post-Graduate and or Bachelor’s Degree in a technical or business discipline.
- ITSM / ITIL Certification.
Experience/Skills –
- 10+ Years of experience in managing technology operations and teams.
- 5+ Years demonstrated success in leading a highly motivated, engaged technical support team.
- Strong experience of HR management principles, practices, and procedures related to technical support staffing.
- Extensive customer service leadership experience, preferably within a technical context or technology company.
- Experience delivering customer support services on a national, regional, and limited international scale.
- Proven success building and cultivating teams amid significant change.
- Proven success in building relationships with peers and executives to gain input and alignment to strategic vision and plans.
- Demonstrated experience in implementing new processes and transforming teams through improvement, performance management, realignment, and hiring to achieve higher performance levels.
- Work outside of normal business hours may be required occasionally when dealing with management activities and escalations for some support services.
