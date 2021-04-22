Senior Client Support Manager (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:My client, an innovative company specializing in technological upgrades within the educational sector seeks a driven and strategic-thinking Senior Client Support Manager. Your core role will be to drive superior product & technical support for business clients through systems, policies, procedures, and setting of goals. You will need a Post-grad or Bachelor’s Degree in a technical field & be ISM/ITIL Certified with 10+ years’ managing technical operations & teams & you will need to be up to date on client support service best practices and train staff [URL Removed] ideal candidate will have proven experience working in a client support management position, show excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, have great communication skills, and be a role model and mentor to [URL Removed] the day-to-day functions of support services teams including supervision of support team staff and responding to escalated client support issues.

Hiring, coaching, development, and guidance of teams of professional technology support staff to build the necessary knowledge, skills, and capabilities required to deliver superior support services.

Set performance targets and incentives for support service staff and conducting performance appraisals regularly, according to HR policies.

Ensure that support team staff are informed of new information related to products, procedures, and trends, through ongoing training and the provision of other suitable resources.

Work in partnership and collaboration with internal tier two teams and partner organisation to resolve client issues in accordance with SLA agreements and other contracted support deliverables.

Develop a long-term, comprehensive strategy for the support function that is in line with the organisational strategy and that increases value while meeting the needs of customers, employees, and other corporate stakeholders.

Work in partnership with business leadership, sales, services, and other departments to develop and implement high quality client support services that are aligned with client needs and business strategy.

Design, develop, and implement comprehensive client support policies, processes, and systems using industry best practices and standards, such as ITSM/ITIL, to ensure support services are responsive, reliable, efficient, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Develop and implement performance targets and a comprehensive reporting framework to provide the business and clients with performance data and insights for support services and supported products.

Monitor and assess support metrics against applicable performance targets and service levels and prepare detailed reports to the business and clients on the findings on a regular basis.

Drive regular, proactive engagement with clients, through CSAT surveys, evaluations, and other means, to determine the level of client satisfaction with support services.

Develop, manage, and monitor the budget relating to client support services, ensuring adequate resources are available to deliver support service commitments, and that support services contribute to the profitability of the business.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Post-Graduate and or Bachelor’s Degree in a technical or business discipline.

ITSM / ITIL Certification.

Experience/Skills –

10+ Years of experience in managing technology operations and teams.

5+ Years demonstrated success in leading a highly motivated, engaged technical support team.

Strong experience of HR management principles, practices, and procedures related to technical support staffing.

Extensive customer service leadership experience, preferably within a technical context or technology company.

Experience delivering customer support services on a national, regional, and limited international scale.

Proven success building and cultivating teams amid significant change.

Proven success in building relationships with peers and executives to gain input and alignment to strategic vision and plans.

Demonstrated experience in implementing new processes and transforming teams through improvement, performance management, realignment, and hiring to achieve higher performance levels.

Work outside of normal business hours may be required occasionally when dealing with management activities and escalations for some support services.

