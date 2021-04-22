Senior Credit Manager – Business Bank at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

  • To evaluate and manage the intuitive credit and associated risks within an allocated portfolio in a geographic region; effectively integrating and controlling the credit function by maintaining the quality of credit risks across the portfolio, minimizing the risk of loss through bad debts, while maximizing profits.
  • To interact with other areas of the bank, acting as a catalyst in driving changed initiatives in ensuring compliance within agreed risk parameters as set out in the changed strategy.

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 8 -10 years banking experience, 5 of which in credit
  • Credit Management experience across business and commercial markets in the intuitive space as well as the scored lending environment
  • Working within the requirements of the National Credit Act and other relevant legislation
  • Significant experience in preparing and motivating Credit applications

Ideal:

  • Experience of managing a portfolio of business customers with a service and financial analysis focus.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Credit Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Honours Degree in Commerce or Credit Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Business acumen
  • Risk management principles and processes
  • Project management methods and practices
  • Relationship building and management techniques
  • Financial management
  • Customer relationship management (CRM) principles and techniques
  • Knowledge of competitor product offerings/ channels/ operational and marketing tactics.
  • Credit principles and practices, including an understanding of credit application, securities
  • Legal entities (companies, close corporations, sole proprietorships etc.) in the commercial market and the legislative restrictions and requirements governing these from a financial services perspective.
  • Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).
  • Able to extract, analyse and apply CRM insights to influence the client management approach and strategy

Ideal:

  • Products available and pricing structures
  • Current taxation laws as they apply to clients
  • A good knowledge of administration processes and procedures pertaining to Business Banking transactions
  • Financial Modelling; financial analysis (evaluating and identifying trends), complex cash flow cycles (industry/ sector specific)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Problem solving skills

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

