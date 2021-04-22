Senior Credit Manager – Business Bank at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

To evaluate and manage the intuitive credit and associated risks within an allocated portfolio in a geographic region; effectively integrating and controlling the credit function by maintaining the quality of credit risks across the portfolio, minimizing the risk of loss through bad debts, while maximizing profits.

To interact with other areas of the bank, acting as a catalyst in driving changed initiatives in ensuring compliance within agreed risk parameters as set out in the changed strategy.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 8 -10 years banking experience, 5 of which in credit

Credit Management experience across business and commercial markets in the intuitive space as well as the scored lending environment

Working within the requirements of the National Credit Act and other relevant legislation

Significant experience in preparing and motivating Credit applications

Ideal:

Experience of managing a portfolio of business customers with a service and financial analysis focus.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Credit Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Commerce or Credit Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Business acumen

Risk management principles and processes

Project management methods and practices

Relationship building and management techniques

Financial management

Customer relationship management (CRM) principles and techniques

Knowledge of competitor product offerings/ channels/ operational and marketing tactics.

Credit principles and practices, including an understanding of credit application, securities

Legal entities (companies, close corporations, sole proprietorships etc.) in the commercial market and the legislative restrictions and requirements governing these from a financial services perspective.

Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

Able to extract, analyse and apply CRM insights to influence the client management approach and strategy

Ideal:

Products available and pricing structures

Current taxation laws as they apply to clients

A good knowledge of administration processes and procedures pertaining to Business Banking transactions

Financial Modelling; financial analysis (evaluating and identifying trends), complex cash flow cycles (industry/ sector specific)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

