Senior Credit Manager – Business Bank at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To evaluate and manage the intuitive credit and associated risks within an allocated portfolio in a geographic region; effectively integrating and controlling the credit function by maintaining the quality of credit risks across the portfolio, minimizing the risk of loss through bad debts, while maximizing profits.
- To interact with other areas of the bank, acting as a catalyst in driving changed initiatives in ensuring compliance within agreed risk parameters as set out in the changed strategy.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 8 -10 years banking experience, 5 of which in credit
- Credit Management experience across business and commercial markets in the intuitive space as well as the scored lending environment
- Working within the requirements of the National Credit Act and other relevant legislation
- Significant experience in preparing and motivating Credit applications
Ideal:
- Experience of managing a portfolio of business customers with a service and financial analysis focus.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Credit Management
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Commerce or Credit Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Business acumen
- Risk management principles and processes
- Project management methods and practices
- Relationship building and management techniques
- Financial management
- Customer relationship management (CRM) principles and techniques
- Knowledge of competitor product offerings/ channels/ operational and marketing tactics.
- Credit principles and practices, including an understanding of credit application, securities
- Legal entities (companies, close corporations, sole proprietorships etc.) in the commercial market and the legislative restrictions and requirements governing these from a financial services perspective.
- Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).
- Able to extract, analyse and apply CRM insights to influence the client management approach and strategy
Ideal:
- Products available and pricing structures
- Current taxation laws as they apply to clients
- A good knowledge of administration processes and procedures pertaining to Business Banking transactions
- Financial Modelling; financial analysis (evaluating and identifying trends), complex cash flow cycles (industry/ sector specific)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)