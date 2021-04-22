Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Developer in the Randburg area.
Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 Years financial application development experience.
- A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL experience.
- Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager.
- Experience in VBScript and/or C#.
- Experience in software development project management.
- SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage
- Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage
- Development experience in financial environment
- Development experience in trade debtors.
- Knowledge of ASP classic would be an advantage.
- Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage.
- Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
- Financial Management qualification
- 3 years’ experience in people management
KPAs:
- Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.
- SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.
- Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.
- Create and maintain coding standards.
- Update and document technical processes/procedures.
