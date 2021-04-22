Senior Developer

Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Developer in the Randburg area.

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 Years financial application development experience.

A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL experience.

Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager.

Experience in VBScript and/or C#.

Experience in software development project management.

SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage

Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage

Development experience in financial environment

Development experience in trade debtors.

Knowledge of ASP classic would be an advantage.

Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage.

Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Financial Management qualification

3 years’ experience in people management

KPAs:

Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.

SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.

Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.

Create and maintain coding standards.

Update and document technical processes/procedures.

