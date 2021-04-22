Senior Developer

Apr 22, 2021

Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Developer in the Randburg area.

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 5 Years financial application development experience.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL experience.
  • Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager.
  • Experience in VBScript and/or C#.
  • Experience in software development project management.
  • SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage
  • Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage
  • Development experience in financial environment
  • Development experience in trade debtors.
  • Knowledge of ASP classic would be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage.
  • Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.
  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma
  • Financial Management qualification
  • 3 years’ experience in people management

KPAs:

  • Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.
  • SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.
  • Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.
  • Create and maintain coding standards.
  • Update and document technical processes/procedures.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

