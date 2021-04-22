Senior Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known public sector organisation, is looking for a Senior Developer to design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.Duties
- SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures
- Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems
- Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements specifications
- Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled
- Lead a team of developers and provide technical support
- Develop and implement BI policies, procedures and processes
- Create and maintain coding standards
- Ensure system quality control and integrity
- Manage BI projects
- Design, develop, test and implement reports
- Develop end-user training material for business applications
- Update and document technical processes/procedures
- Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance
- Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices
- Data analysis
Requirements
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
- Financial Management qualification
- 3 years’ experience in people management
- A minimum of 5 Years financial application development experience
- A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL experience
- Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager
- Experience in VBScript and/or C#
- Experience in software development project management
- SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage
- Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage
- Development experience in financial environment
- Development experience in trade debtors
- Knowledge of ASP classic would be an advantage
- Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage
- Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills
- Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services