Senior Developer at Ntice Search

Apr 22, 2021

My client, a well-known public sector organisation, is looking for a Senior Developer to design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.Duties

  • SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures
  • Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems
  • Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements specifications
  • Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled
  • Lead a team of developers and provide technical support
  • Develop and implement BI policies, procedures and processes
  • Create and maintain coding standards
  • Ensure system quality control and integrity
  • Manage BI projects
  • Design, develop, test and implement reports
  • Develop end-user training material for business applications
  • Update and document technical processes/procedures
  • Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance
  • Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices
  • Data analysis

 Requirements

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma
  • Financial Management qualification
  • 3 years’ experience in people management
  • A minimum of 5 Years financial application development experience
  • A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL experience
  • Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager
  • Experience in VBScript and/or C#
  • Experience in software development project management
  • SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage
  • Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage
  • Development experience in financial environment
  • Development experience in trade debtors
  • Knowledge of ASP classic would be an advantage
  • Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage
  • Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills
  • Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services

