Senior Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known public sector organisation, is looking for a Senior Developer to design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.Duties

SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures

Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems

Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements specifications

Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled

Lead a team of developers and provide technical support

Develop and implement BI policies, procedures and processes

Create and maintain coding standards

Ensure system quality control and integrity

Manage BI projects

Design, develop, test and implement reports

Develop end-user training material for business applications

Update and document technical processes/procedures

Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance

Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices

Data analysis

Requirements

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Financial Management qualification

3 years’ experience in people management

A minimum of 5 Years financial application development experience

A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL experience

Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager

Experience in VBScript and/or C#

Experience in software development project management

SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage

Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage

Development experience in financial environment

Development experience in trade debtors

Knowledge of ASP classic would be an advantage

Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage

Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security

Excellent problem-solving skills

Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills

Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services

