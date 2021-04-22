Senior Frontend Developer with Angular experience – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A high energy atmosphere is urgently looking for an exceptional Senior Frontend Developer with Angular experience who is highly skilled in frontend tech to join a top engineering group that puts the forward in forward-thinking manufacturing and technology.

Some of the cool tasks include Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements and propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

If you are big on sharing knowledge and ideas, this is for you! Join a team that encourages solution driven thinking in an efficient and vibrant environment.

Technical Skills:

Expert

Angular

Angular 2+

TypeScript

React

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Git

Grafana

Splunk

Jira

Confluence

Reference Number for this position is GZ52782 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 PH negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

