Senior Full Stack Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Full Stack Java Developers Role in CPT

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 10 – 15 Years years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Full Stack:

JAVA AWS ELK Stack Azure

(React JS, Node JS, Mongo DB) is needed to manage a complete life cycle of a project that “starts with the proposal and ends with complete delivered project” to establish a technical design with the software engineers and works with them to turn it into live project with the agreed quality and on time.

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:

· Experience (10-15) years exp

· Min 5 years’ experience in JavaScript,

· Solid Experience in React JS, Node JS & Mongo DB

· Excellent understanding of OOP Concepts , especially in JavaScript

· Excellent Knowledge of JavaScript unit testing frameworks and a proven experience of TDD/TBD with one of its frameworks

· Excellent English language (written, spoken and understanding).

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

· Excellent Knowledge of Raw JavaScript.

· Excellent Knowledge in React JS, Node JS, Mongo DB

· Good Knowledge of Front-end frameworks (bootstrap, foundation, etc ..)

· Excellent Knowledge of CSS(3)

· Excellent Knowledge of HTML(5)

· Good Knowledge of SVG

· Good Knowledge of Node JS

· Knowledge of the new ECMAScript version 2015

· Good UML knowledge is a Plus

· Excellent Knowledge of git/GitHub

Learn more/Apply for this position