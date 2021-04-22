Senior HR Practitioner

Our Client in the bargaining council space is looking for a suitably qualified Snr Human Resources Officer who will be responsible for providing an effective and efficient Human Resources function that is aligned with departmental and company strategic goals

Duties and responsibilities

Main function will be to administer the training function nationally

Compile and coordinate WSP and advise Management accordingly with regards to training interventions that need to be scheduled

Ensure the ATR/ WSP are submitted to the Service SETA

Identify and assess the workforce’s current skill levels and compare them with the skills required to meet future business objectives and recommend appropriate solutions or courses to also improve skills throughout

Ensure training feedback documentation is completed after each training intervention and provide feedback to relevant

Ensure all new employees complete an induction course on relevant work processes within the first month.

Coordinate the on-boarding of new employees with management and ensure completion within the required timelines.

Assist with the compilation of training manuals & material.

Source appropriate training courses to accommodate the required training needs

Use initiatives to identify relevant training courses and share information with

Assist with the development of training budget (monitor costs and keep programmes in accordance with budget)

Ensure quality assurance of training and development

Maintain training records and update the HR system on a monthly basis (attendance registers; invoices and schedules)

Review and assess Employee Study Assistance for approval while complying with company Training and Development policies and procedures.

Review training and development policies, recommend changes and ensure accurate interpretation

Participate and report on training at different forums

Assist with succession planning initiatives and its administration

Contribute to the development and implementation of the HR

Coordinate and drive HR initiatives as required in line with the area of specialization

Serve as coach to employees and managers in building high performing teams, enhancing employee engagement and improving retention of high-potential

Support the HR Manager in facilitating the Employment Equity and Skills. Facilitate committee meetings and submit relevant statutory reports as

Assist with Organizational Development activities and projects including Change Management

Compile relevant HR Reports (On a monthly, quarterly or annual basis)

Prepare and facilitate monthly Regional HR Business Partnering

Ensure ongoing HR systems data integrity (Sage People HR/ Performance Management System/ E-Learning etc)

Internal HR processes improvement and auditing

Will be responsible for 2 regions in respect of various HR services including recruitment and selection

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

Ability to build strong effective relationships with all employees as well as external and internal stakeholders, e. service providers, colleagues and management.

Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills

Ability to withstand pressure and manager multiple

Must at all times be diplomatic and assertive (where needed) with employees and/or customers.

Ability to overcome obstacles and meet targets and deadlines, thereby producing the specified

Ability to work independently and use initiatives along with problem solving

Must be a good team player and achieve

Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions

Good interpersonal and decision making skills

Good analytical skills with attention to

Excellent report writing skills and

Excellent planning and organizational

Service SETA experience would be advantageous

In-depth exposure and experience in all HR functional

Good knowledge and basic exposure to junior/supervisory and people management

Knowledge of the relevant legislations g. EEA, SDA etc.

Solid experience in statutory reporting such as WSP, ATR and

Desired Skills:

training & development

ATR/WSP

Recruitment & Selection

HR Administration

EE Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position