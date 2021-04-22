Senior Human Resources Practitioner

Apr 22, 2021

Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Human Resources Practitioner in the Randburg area.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma/Degree in Human Resources/ Industrial Psychology or related HR field.
  • A postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.
  • A minimum of 5 to 7 years’ experience in Learning and Development with proven track record.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in administering and compiling WSP/ ATR for a medium to large organization.
  • Previous experience in coordination and facilitation of EE and Training committees.
  • Advance knowledge of Word, Excel, Outlook and Powerpoint.
  • Sage People 300 HR system experience (highly advantageous)
  • Knowledge of the relevant legislations e.g. EEA, SDA etc.
  • Solid experience in statutory reporting such as WSP, ATR and EE.
  • In-depth exposure and experience in all HR functional areas.
  • Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc.
  • Must be a good team player and achieve objectives.
  • Must at all times be diplomatic and assertive (where needed) with employees and/or customers.

KPAs:

  • Ensure the ATR/ WSP are submitted to the Service SETA
  • Compile and coordinate WSP and advise Management accordingly with regards to training interventions that need to be scheduled
  • Ensure all new employees complete an induction course on relevant work processes within the first month.
  • Assist with the compilation of training manuals & material.
  • Assist with the development of training budget (monitor costs and keep programmes in accordance with budget)
  • Participate and report on training at different forums
  • Coordinate and drive HR initiatives as required in line with the area of specialization

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

