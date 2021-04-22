Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Human Resources Practitioner in the Randburg area.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma/Degree in Human Resources/ Industrial Psychology or related HR field.
- A postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.
- A minimum of 5 to 7 years’ experience in Learning and Development with proven track record.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in administering and compiling WSP/ ATR for a medium to large organization.
- Previous experience in coordination and facilitation of EE and Training committees.
- Advance knowledge of Word, Excel, Outlook and Powerpoint.
- Sage People 300 HR system experience (highly advantageous)
- Knowledge of the relevant legislations e.g. EEA, SDA etc.
- Solid experience in statutory reporting such as WSP, ATR and EE.
- In-depth exposure and experience in all HR functional areas.
- Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc.
- Must be a good team player and achieve objectives.
- Must at all times be diplomatic and assertive (where needed) with employees and/or customers.
KPAs:
- Ensure the ATR/ WSP are submitted to the Service SETA
- Compile and coordinate WSP and advise Management accordingly with regards to training interventions that need to be scheduled
- Ensure all new employees complete an induction course on relevant work processes within the first month.
- Assist with the compilation of training manuals & material.
- Assist with the development of training budget (monitor costs and keep programmes in accordance with budget)
- Participate and report on training at different forums
- Coordinate and drive HR initiatives as required in line with the area of specialization
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.