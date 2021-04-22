Senior Human Resources Practitioner

Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Human Resources Practitioner in the Randburg area.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma/Degree in Human Resources/ Industrial Psychology or related HR field.

A postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 to 7 years’ experience in Learning and Development with proven track record.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in administering and compiling WSP/ ATR for a medium to large organization.

Previous experience in coordination and facilitation of EE and Training committees.

Advance knowledge of Word, Excel, Outlook and Powerpoint.

Sage People 300 HR system experience (highly advantageous)

Knowledge of the relevant legislations e.g. EEA, SDA etc.

Solid experience in statutory reporting such as WSP, ATR and EE.

In-depth exposure and experience in all HR functional areas.

Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc.

Must be a good team player and achieve objectives.

Must at all times be diplomatic and assertive (where needed) with employees and/or customers.

KPAs:

Ensure the ATR/ WSP are submitted to the Service SETA

Compile and coordinate WSP and advise Management accordingly with regards to training interventions that need to be scheduled

Ensure all new employees complete an induction course on relevant work processes within the first month.

Assist with the compilation of training manuals & material.

Assist with the development of training budget (monitor costs and keep programmes in accordance with budget)

Participate and report on training at different forums

Coordinate and drive HR initiatives as required in line with the area of specialization

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

