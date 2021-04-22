Senior Java Developer

Our JSE listed client in the financial services industry based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Java Developer

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for building and supporting applications.
  • Primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.
  • Perform a high-level impact analysis, establish Scope and provide estimates based on technical requirements.
  • Proactively liaise with all stakeholders.
  • Create required planning tasks in SDLC tool and set due dates according to agreed milestones.
  • Actively participate in the collaborative technical design process.
  • Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise.
  • Update development timelines based on final requirements.
  • Liaise with the relevant subject matter experts where clarification is required.
  • Translate technical requirements into executable code without errors.
  • Ensure optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, architecture standards and procedures.
  • Ensure delivery within agreed timeframes.
  • Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found within the agreed SLA.
  • Escalate risks to the project early on.
  • Run code through the automated code review tool, review errors with the technical lead and fix before committing to the code base.
  • Perform peer code reviews to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the software.
  • Develop and maintain reusable Unit Tests.
  • Assist the Test Analyst in ensuring that a comprehensive test pack is produced, which includes all the required scenarios.
  • Verify that the completed software meets the established standards and is fit for purpose.
  • Review the risk / impact of defects found in testing, prioritize and ensure that the priority is accurate.
  • Conform to the Build and Release cycles.
  • Provide timeous support to the Quality Assurance Team when issues arise during testing.
  • Handle all outstanding defects.
  • Production Support and Root Cause management:
  • Ensure that the root cause of system errors are effectively analysed and prioritized for fixing.
  • Proactively bring issues and problems to the attention of the team and propose solutions to solve them.
  • Assist system users and the infrastructure teams with technical support issues.
  • Adhere to the culture of communication and collaboration across all teams.
  • Attend and participate in the regular team / project stand-ups.

Experience and education required

  • Degree in Computer Science or Business Informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable
  • 5 + years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Technologies

  • Java programming language (Java 7 or later)
  • Java EE
  • JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)
  • Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)
  • Business services (EJB, RMI)
  • Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)
  • Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)
  • Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)
  • Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)
  • Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)
  • Hibernate
  • JUnit and JMock
  • XML knowledge
  • JSON knowledge
  • SonarQube
  • Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

