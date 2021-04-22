Senior .Net Developer with Azure – Semi Remote/ Bryanston – R900k to R1.2mil CTC PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South African Integrated Cloud Document Solutions provider, offering fully integrated solutions across the board have an urgent requirement for a Senior .Net Developer.

As a Senior .Net Developer you need to have deep Backend development experience accompanied by Azure and Angular on the Frontend.

You will work alongside highly experienced and passionate developers within the cloud space.

Required Tech stack:

.Net core

C#

Web API

SOLID principles

Agile/ Scrum Methodologies and Development

Azure stack

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Experience with ERP Systems is a massive bonus.

Reference Number for this position is KH52809 which is a Semi-Remote position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company salary from R900k to [URL Removed] CTC PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

