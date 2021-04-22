Senior REVIT Technician at GIBB

GIBB’s multi-award winning Integrated Infrastructure Sector provides the roots for communities through the use of innovative and sustainable engineering design, urban planning, and advisory services. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.
This Delivery Unit is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior REVIT Technician.
We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.
The core purpose of the role:
- Production of Structural REVIT drawings and reinforced concrete detailing and;
- Management of draughting resources and training of other users in the proficient use of REVIT.
The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:
- Production of structural engineering REVIT drawings in accordance with GIBB standard procedures
- Production of complete and accurate reinforced concrete detailing drawings and bending schedules
- Maintain good filing records of drawings on projects
- Issuing drawings and managing drawing registers
- Site supervision inspections as required
- Ensure that all work is done in accordance with GIBB Quality systems
- Mentorship and training of other staff members in the use of REVIT
- Manage external REVIT training
- Management of drafting resources and allocation of workload as required
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Diploma in Civil Engineering (Structures)
- Certificate in CAD Draughting
- Certified Training in REVIT
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years full time REVIT experience
Person Requrements:
Core Competencies:
- Competence in Auto CAD/REVIT/Auto PADDS
- Knowledge of Structural REVIT/CAD standards
- Good reinforcement detailing skills
- Good understanding of structures elements
- Knowledge of REVIT/CAD office procedures
- Self motivated
- Team player
- Integrity
- Attention to detail
- Good time management
- Problem solving
- Communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Structural REVIT/CAD standards
- Auto CAD/REVIT/Auto PADDS