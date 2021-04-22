Senior REVIT Technician at GIBB

GIBB’s multi-award winning Integrated Infrastructure Sector provides the roots for communities through the use of innovative and sustainable engineering design, urban planning, and advisory services. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.

This Delivery Unit is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior REVIT Technician.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The core purpose of the role:

Production of Structural REVIT drawings and reinforced concrete detailing and;

Management of draughting resources and training of other users in the proficient use of REVIT.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Production of structural engineering REVIT drawings in accordance with GIBB standard procedures

Production of complete and accurate reinforced concrete detailing drawings and bending schedules

Maintain good filing records of drawings on projects

Issuing drawings and managing drawing registers

Site supervision inspections as required

Ensure that all work is done in accordance with GIBB Quality systems

Mentorship and training of other staff members in the use of REVIT

Manage external REVIT training

Management of drafting resources and allocation of workload as required

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Diploma in Civil Engineering (Structures)

Certificate in CAD Draughting

Certified Training in REVIT

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years full time REVIT experience

Person Requrements:

Core Competencies:

Competence in Auto CAD/REVIT/Auto PADDS

Knowledge of Structural REVIT/CAD standards

Good reinforcement detailing skills

Good understanding of structures elements

Knowledge of REVIT/CAD office procedures

Self motivated

Team player

Integrity

Attention to detail

Good time management

Problem solving

Communication skills

Desired Skills:

Structural REVIT/CAD standards

Auto CAD/REVIT/Auto PADDS

