Senior Structural Engineer at GIBB

GIBB’s multi-award winning Integrated Infrastructure Sector provides the roots for communities through the use of innovative and sustainable engineering design, urban planning, and advisory services. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.

This Delivery Unit is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior Structural Engineer. We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The core purpose of the role:

Establish Structural Engineering discipline in Northern region and support specific building structures projects.

Create capacity within Johannesburg office to both win and complete new structural work with an emphasis on building structures.

Provide point of contact for SVA Johannesburg for building proejcts especially through the use of #D Revit and BIM coordination

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Structural Design

Project Design Management

Client interaction

Business Development

Cost Management

Multi-disciplinary design coordination via BIM

Job Requirements:

BSc or BEng Degree

Pr Eng (min for 5 years)

Experience:

Minimum 15 years relevant experience in structural design and management with emphasis in buildings structures

Proven record of managing a structural design team

Business development and client management skills

Cost Management

3D Revit and BIM management

Desired Skills:

3D REVIT

BIM MANAGEMENT

Structural Design

Building Structures

Cost Management

