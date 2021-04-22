Skills Development Administrator

Plan, support and administer, disseminate and act as champion on skills development initiatives. In addition, the Skills development Administrator will assist in the smooth running of the training initiatives by liaising with key stakeholders (internal and external), managing databases, executing the administrative function with precision and strict adherence to the budget and ensuring the smooth and effective running of training programs, to the highest possible standards.

Role Responsibility – Maintain internal and external Training Database – Manage internal Learning Programmes funded/unfunded (Learnerships, Apprenticeship Programmes, Mentorship ProgramsCoordination, scheduling and oversight of Training activities

Work within policies and procedures and in compliance with all BBBEE/ TAX/ EE/ SD Legislation and keep abreast of all changes with regard to learning and development best practice and [URL Removed] and monitoring of the BBBEE (Skills Development section) scorecard system and ensure that the company requirements are maintained and updated timeously

Ensure maintenance and updating of training administration and database Review BEE scoring results, identify improvement areas and work with relevant stakeholders to implement action plans to secure improved scoring.

Serve as consultant to internal stakeholders on skills development matters

Conduct and facilitate training needs analysis and record keepingAnnual development, submission, implementation and monitoring of WSP and ATRMerSeta NSDM and administration as Skills Development Facilitator (SDF)Coordination and participate in Transformation Committee ForumsCompany Resource Management.

Required QualificationDriver’s LicenseMatric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification in HR ODETDP or related qualification (advantageous) Certified SDF (completed SDF Course/Certificate – Mandatory)

Required Knowledge

Previous experience in managing Learning Programmes (Learnerships/Apprenticeships)

Sound knowledge of SDA and SETA functionsWSP and ATR compilationConducting Needs AnalysisPrevious SETA and provider networking experience

Strong Computer Literacy skill

Desired Skills:

skills development

learnerships

needs analysis

Area Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Cape Town based company is looking for a Skills Development Facilitator/Trainer to join their team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

pension

