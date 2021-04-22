Software Developer at financial

Apr 22, 2021

  • BEng or BSc Degree Information Technology or similar
  • Development experience coding in C++ & Python (Golang Advantageous)
  • Web Development in Django or JavaScript
  • Database experience with MYSQL would be highly advantageous
  • 3 + Years experience as an EFT/Switching Developer (Highly Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Systematic
  • Problem Solving
  • Organized
  • Time Management
  • C++
  • Python
  • Golang
  • Web Development
  • Django
  • Javascript
  • Database
  • Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Global company in the financial sector is seeking a Developer who thinks out the box & able to generate new ideas!

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position