Solution Consultant

- Regional solutions product planning, demand management, and competitor analysis;
- Communicate with customers along with regional team, explore demand, obtain business opportunities and promote related products;
- Track and control the front and rear of the project from the stage of business opportunity to delivery.
Desired Skills:
- bachelor degree in mechanical engineering
- electrtical
- Electronics
- computers skills
- communication skills
- 3 years electrical system product
- IOT Products
- Development project management
- IOT Solution
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Client is a multinational company offering variety of electrical equipment and relevant solutions to global power utilities. With more than two decades of industrial experience, the Client is dedicated to develop customized sustainable ecosystem for energy distribution companies, including but not limited to micro-grid with renewable energy, distribution automation and smart meter to cash collection resulting in effective revenue protection. Today more than 80 countries across the globe are utilizing the clients products and solutions for better tomorrow.