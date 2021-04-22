Solution Consultant

Regional solutions product planning, demand management, and competitor analysis;

Communicate with customers along with regional team, explore demand, obtain business opportunities and promote related products;

Track and control the front and rear of the project from the stage of business opportunity to delivery.

Desired Skills:

bachelor degree in mechanical engineering

electrtical

Electronics

computers skills

communication skills

3 years electrical system product

IOT Products

Development project management

IOT Solution

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Client is a multinational company offering variety of electrical equipment and relevant solutions to global power utilities. With more than two decades of industrial experience, the Client is dedicated to develop customized sustainable ecosystem for energy distribution companies, including but not limited to micro-grid with renewable energy, distribution automation and smart meter to cash collection resulting in effective revenue protection. Today more than 80 countries across the globe are utilizing the clients products and solutions for better tomorrow.

