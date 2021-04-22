Specialist Investigator AML at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- The Specialist Investigator will work as an integral member of the AML Specialist Investigations Team (SI Team). This individual will identify, plan, conduct and complete complex investigations into matters referred from internal or external sources based on the severity or impact risk identified, through the gathering, researching, analysis and evaluation of relevant information in order to determine whether suspicion exists of money laundering, financing of terrorism or reputational risk These efforts will justify making a report(s) to the FIC for the purpose of complying with legislative/regulatory requirements, an intelligence report to mitigate risk to Capitec Bank and a recommendation to exit a client relationship.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 3-4 years’ investigative experience within a financial / banking environment:
- Experience in Investigations in AML, forensic or fraud
- Experience in Regulatory Reporting of STR’s, SAR’s, TPR’s, TPAR
or
- At least 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role, conducting complex specialist investigations
Ideal:
- At least 4-5 year’s investigative experience within a financial / banking environment:
- Experience in Investigations in AML or forensic risk management
- Experience in Regulatory Reporting of STR’s, SAR’s, TPR’s, TFAR or TFTR’s and drafting of intelligence reports
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Risk and Compliance or Law
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge of:
- Legislation regarding money laundering control and combating of terrorist financing
- Basic regulatory knowledge
- Business and commercial awareness
- Client Due Diligence procedures
- Knowledge of and ability to prevent or report money laundering and Sanctions-related activities in banking and financial services industry
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Problem solving skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Reporting Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Decision making skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals