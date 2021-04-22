SQL DBA at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced UK Tech company with offices in Century City urgently seeks a SQL DBA who takes pride in providing exceptional customer service to join its team. Your core role will be taking responsibility for all aspects of the databases ensuring optimal performance, integrity, and security, providing 2nd and 3rd line support while ensuring DBA documentation is up to date and performing SQL Server patches, upgrades and migrations. You will require at least 2 years’ proven experience in an IT Support role within an MSP environment and be skilled with SQL Server 2008 – 2019 including SSIS, SSRS and SSAS, Replication / High Availability, T-SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures and Encryption. You will also need to be a strong communicator with a hunger to [URL Removed] for all aspects of databases instances and being highly focused on maintaining performance, integrity, replication, and security across the Production databases environment.

Responsible for monitoring database activity and ensuring that index – and statistics maintenance, database growth/storage, replication, archiving, back-up, and recovery procedures are in place and functioning correctly.

Ensure that any issues related to HA/DR processes (Clustering, database mirroring, log shipping and transactional replication) are investigated and resolved.

Assist with 2nd and 3rd line incidents and requests logged with the DBA team.

Investigate and resolve database performance issues.

Liaise with external vendors in the planning, implementation, and support of 3rd party software solutions.

Ensure that the DBA documentation set is updated and expanded where necessary.

Perform SQL Server patching, upgrades, and migrations.

General Tasks & Responsibilities –

Take ownership of duties or requests allocated and professionally manage them through to completion or escalation.

Contribute fully as an active team member and ensure personal and team objectives are achieved.

Collaborate with other teams to maintain standards and functionality.

Maintain a professional relationship with clients.

Utilise excellent customer service skills and exceed customers’ expectations.

Report potential client facing risks.

Report customer feedback and potential product request.

Maintain your own personal development plan with support from your manager.

Collaborate with other teams to maintain standards and functionality.

Undertake any other tasks as assigned by management.

Availability during your shift hours (which may incur shift & desk rotation) if applicable.

REQUIREMENTS:

Have a passion for database administration and wanting to progress learning and build a career in this technology.

2 – 3 Years’ proven experience in an IT Support role in an MSP environment.

Awareness of the following technologies: –

SQL Server 2008 to 2019 predominately database services but including SSIS, SSRS and SSAS

Replication / High Availability

T-SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures

Encryption

