Stock Controller at Sabenza It

Our client is looking for a Stock / Inventory Controller with 3 years experience in the Automotive Experience.

The ideal candidate will be available immediately for this amazing 7 month contract.

Qualification and Experience:

Knowledge of SAP, DIALOG, START, Computer Literacy (MS Office)

TS16949 Awareness Training

Knowledge of SA Supplier Industry and Automotive Industry Minimum NQF 6 – National Diploma in Logistics or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3 years relevant experience in Logistics / Supply Chain Management or

Detailed understanding of inventory control

3 years automotive experience

Presentation in cross functional teams

Project experience

Desired Skills:

automotive

SAP

Dialog

Start

TS16949

sotck control

inventory control

Monitor stock level

Inventory Control

Inventory stock

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

