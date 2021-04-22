Stock Controller at Sabenza It

Apr 22, 2021

Our client is looking for a Stock / Inventory Controller with 3 years experience in the Automotive Experience.

The ideal candidate will be available immediately for this amazing 7 month contract.

Qualification and Experience:

  • Knowledge of SAP, DIALOG, START, Computer Literacy (MS Office)
  • TS16949 Awareness Training
  • Knowledge of SA Supplier Industry and Automotive Industry Minimum NQF 6 – National Diploma in Logistics or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 3 years relevant experience in Logistics / Supply Chain Management or
  • Detailed understanding of inventory control
  • 3 years automotive experience
  • Presentation in cross functional teams
  • Project experience

Desired Skills:

  • automotive
  • SAP
  • Dialog
  • Start
  • TS16949
  • sotck control
  • inventory control
  • Monitor stock level
  • Inventory Control
  • Inventory stock

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

