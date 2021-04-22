Stock Controller at Sabenza It

Our client is looking for a Stock / Inventory Controller with 3 years experience in the Automotive Experience.
The ideal candidate will be available immediately for this amazing 7 month contract.
Qualification and Experience:
- Knowledge of SAP, DIALOG, START, Computer Literacy (MS Office)
- TS16949 Awareness Training
- Knowledge of SA Supplier Industry and Automotive Industry Minimum NQF 6 – National Diploma in Logistics or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience in Logistics / Supply Chain Management or
- Detailed understanding of inventory control
- 3 years automotive experience
- Presentation in cross functional teams
- Project experience
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- automotive
- SAP
- Dialog
- Start
- TS16949
- sotck control
- inventory control
- Monitor stock level
- Inventory Control
- Inventory stock
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma