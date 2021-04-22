Stock Controller (VIDA)

A Stock Controller vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA) in Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

Main purpose of the job

Assist with coordination of stock

Monitor and maintain current inventory levels, receive, load to the system, process requests and distribute as required

Location

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto & the Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital, Coronationville

Key performance areasStock handling

Receives, unpacks, and delivers goods

Re-stock items as necessary

Labels shelves

Quality control of stock

Ensure stock rooms are always tidy and well organized

Oversee stock storage

Distribution of stock as per system & requests

Stock management

Record purchases, maintains the database, perform a regular physical count of inventory (stocktake/inventory audit), and reconciles actual stock count to computer-generated reports

Monitors and maintains current inventory levels

Liaise with procurement regarding invoices and stock received

Processes and documents return as required following established procedures

Forecast supply and demand to prevent overstocking and running out-of-stock (OOS)

Notify procurement team to place orders to replenish inventory/stock as needed

Assist with stock administration and reporting

Assist finance team with oversight of asset register

Administration

Assist with stock administration and reporting, logging & inventory

Required minimum education and training

Matric

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 1-year working experience in a research environment or similar fast-moving administration & procurement role

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good record keeping experience

Computer skills (MS Office package)

Ability to work in a highly active and stressful environment; a sense of urgency, time consciousness, ability to work with low supervision

Must possess strong organizational skills and be detail-orientated and able to work as a member of a team

It is expected that she/he will apply consistent adherence to research and GCP practices

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 30 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

