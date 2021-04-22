Studio Project Manager (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Run multiple projects while being responsible for the intake and delivery of in-house creative solutions as the next Project Manager sought by a customer-centric Marketing Specialist to join its Studio Team. You will require a level of empathy to understand clients’ challenges in order to provide them with successful solutions. Supported by the team, you will help build complex multi-channel campaigns that drive results. You will require a relevant Marketing Master’s/Degree or IDM tertiary qualification, 3+ years’ experience working in a creative agency in a delivery role, Project Management & be an excellent communicator able to build rapport quickly, instil confidence, influence client product owners and marketers while able to work efficiently with remote [URL Removed] with Account Managers to understand their project goals, get clarity on the brief and campaign requirements.

Establish and manage project scope for multiple brands, and multiple campaigns.

Contribute to client proposals and quotes.

Schedule and host a project kick-off meeting, along with frequent check-ins.

Assign tasks and responsibilities.

Streamline communication between internal team members.

Monitor project progress and clear roadblocks.

Double-check all project deliverables for accuracy and quality.

Send progress updates to your clients.

Deliver the final project and summary to your clients.

REQUIREMENTS:

Professional Marketing qualifications: Degree, Masters or IDM qualifications.

3+ Years’ experience working at a creative agency in a delivery role.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills in English.

Strong communicator, able to convey information clearly and provide feedback.

Solid understanding of project management techniques, able to multi-task and work efficiently.

Demonstrate ability to work flawlessly under pressure to meet deadlines.

Experience using personas, customer decision journeys and how to translate these to lead nurture flows in marketing automation solutions, is highly desirable.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

