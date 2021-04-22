A Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a 12 month contract for a Systems Analyst
- Provide systems analysis consulting/ services for the projects within the ESD Renewal Programme.
- Provide systems analysis consulting/services for ESD initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase.
- The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the systems analyst during the on-boarding phase
- Liaising extensively with all stakeholders
- analysing clients’ existing systems and business models
- mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems
- analyse systems requirements
- understanding software development lifecycle and Solution Architecture governance processes and methodologies
- An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualifications.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage.
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
- Experience with facilitating workshops.
- Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.
- Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment
- NaturalOne
IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB]
AIX OS
Windows OS
Linux Redhat
Oracle and SQL databases
R language
Python language
Adobe Experience Manager