Systems Analyst

A Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a 12 month contract for a Systems Analyst

Provide systems analysis consulting/ services for the projects within the ESD Renewal Programme.

Provide systems analysis consulting/services for ESD initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase.

The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the systems analyst during the on-boarding phase

Liaising extensively with all stakeholders

analysing clients’ existing systems and business models

mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems

analyse systems requirements

understanding software development lifecycle and Solution Architecture governance processes and methodologies

An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualifications.

A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage.

Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

Experience with facilitating workshops.

Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.

Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment

NaturalOne IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB] AIX OS Windows OS Linux Redhat Oracle and SQL databases R language Python language Adobe Experience Manager

