Systems Analyst

Apr 22, 2021

A Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a 12 month contract for a Systems Analyst

  • Provide systems analysis consulting/ services for the projects within the ESD Renewal Programme.
  • Provide systems analysis consulting/services for ESD initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase.
  • The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the systems analyst during the on-boarding phase
  • Liaising extensively with all stakeholders
  • analysing clients’ existing systems and business models
  • mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems
  • analyse systems requirements
  • understanding software development lifecycle and Solution Architecture governance processes and methodologies
  • An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualifications.
  • A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
  • A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage.
  • Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
  • Experience with facilitating workshops.
  • Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.
  • Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment
  • NaturalOne

    IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB]

    AIX OS

    Windows OS

    Linux Redhat

    Oracle and SQL databases

    R language

    Python language

    Adobe Experience Manager

