Systems Manager 1 IT Retail Systems

A National Retailer is seeking a Systems Manager 1 IT Retail Systems to join their team based in Cape Town. The purpose of this position is to build and maintain an appropriately motivated skilled team. Duties include:- Develop and maintain effective relationships across suppliers and IT and support engagement with the Retail Operations business unit Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes, technology and architecture Provide input into the design of solutions and problem solving Understand Payments Eco System Architecture and collaborate with the EA team on solutions and roadmaps Ensure systems conform to IT governance and PED and Payments information security requirements Accountable for alignment to IT BCP and DR, working with the teams to formulate the Payments application suite BCP Maintain a multi-year Technology and Business Roadmap Contribute to the assessment and selection of applications, solutions and services Understand the IT and Business strategy and translate into a one-year systems operating plan Proactively identify business impacts and direct the resolution. Minimum Requirements:- Relevant Payments eco system management experience Relevant 3-year Tertiary or NQF aligned qualification Minimum 7 years relevant experience across multiple areas of IT, preferably in payments eco systems management Minimum 3 years people management experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

