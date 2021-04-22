Tax Administrator

The responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Registration of Income tax, VAT, and PAYE

Client queries

Dealing with SARS

Capturing of bank statements, invoices, and other financial related info.

Annual and provision tax returns

The requirements:

Tax or Accounting degree /diploma

At least 2 years relevant experience

Greatsoft experience will be advantageous.

