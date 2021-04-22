Team Manager – Emergency Services at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middelburg (Mpumalanga) is currently looking to employ a Team Manager – Emergency Services.
Main purpose of the position:
- The Team Manager Emergency Services is responsible to save lives and protects the assets of the company by coordinating all Emergencies relating to Fire, Hazardous Material, Rescues and Medical Assistance. Also responsible for the day-to-day management of all inspections of fire equipment, fixed fire systems and emergency vehicles by ensuring that they are in a good usable condition at all times. Responsible for all internal administration.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 with a relevant National Diploma or Degree
- Have at least 8 years’ experience in an emergency management environment
- Have a Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA) and AEA
- Rope Technician 1 and 2 will be advantageous
- Hazmat Operational or Technician Certificate
- Fire fighter certificate 1& 2
- Code C1 Driver’s license with a valid PDP
- Must maintain a high level of fitness
- Must have good analytical skills
- Good communication skills for liaising with other departments
- Must have good report writing skills
Responsibilities:
- Mitigate incidents involving fires in a safe and timely manner
- Mitigate incidents involving Hazardous Materials in a safe and timely manner
- Execute rescues in a safe and timely manner
- Ensure all firefighting equipment, fire systems and emergency vehicles are kept in good working condition.
- Patient care according to HPCSA protocols
- Set up contingency plans for disasters
- Draft scope of work for new projects where detection and protection is required.
- EMS Risk Assessments
- Manage EMS Team
Please consider your applications unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.