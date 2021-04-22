Team Manager – Emergency Services at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middelburg (Mpumalanga) is currently looking to employ a Team Manager – Emergency Services.

Main purpose of the position:

The Team Manager Emergency Services is responsible to save lives and protects the assets of the company by coordinating all Emergencies relating to Fire, Hazardous Material, Rescues and Medical Assistance. Also responsible for the day-to-day management of all inspections of fire equipment, fixed fire systems and emergency vehicles by ensuring that they are in a good usable condition at all times. Responsible for all internal administration.

Requirements:

Grade 12 with a relevant National Diploma or Degree

Have at least 8 years’ experience in an emergency management environment

Have a Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA) and AEA

Rope Technician 1 and 2 will be advantageous

Hazmat Operational or Technician Certificate

Fire fighter certificate 1& 2

Code C1 Driver’s license with a valid PDP

Must maintain a high level of fitness

Must have good analytical skills

Good communication skills for liaising with other departments

Must have good report writing skills

Responsibilities:

Mitigate incidents involving fires in a safe and timely manner

Mitigate incidents involving Hazardous Materials in a safe and timely manner

Execute rescues in a safe and timely manner

Ensure all firefighting equipment, fire systems and emergency vehicles are kept in good working condition.

Patient care according to HPCSA protocols

Set up contingency plans for disasters

Draft scope of work for new projects where detection and protection is required.

EMS Risk Assessments

Manage EMS Team

