Technical Sales Representative

Bellville

R15,000-R20,000 CTC (Basic, Medical Aid & Provident) (Negotiable)

Looking for a hands-on technical sales rep to service customer in the hospitality, Laundry & Food & Beverage Sector.

Must reside in the Western Cape

Own transport & drivers license

Three years of experience in a similar sales environment

Excellent selling, presentation, communication & interpersonal skills

Negotiation skills

Excellent organizational skills & good multitasking skills

Ability to meet deadlines

Willing to learn & grow to broaden your product knowledge in chemicals, dosing equipment and cleaning

Be bilingual

Mail CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

technical sales

sales

Sales Representative

chemicals

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

