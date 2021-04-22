Technical Sales Representative
Bellville
R15,000-R20,000 CTC (Basic, Medical Aid & Provident) (Negotiable)
Looking for a hands-on technical sales rep to service customer in the hospitality, Laundry & Food & Beverage Sector.
Must reside in the Western Cape
Own transport & drivers license
Three years of experience in a similar sales environment
Excellent selling, presentation, communication & interpersonal skills
Negotiation skills
Excellent organizational skills & good multitasking skills
Ability to meet deadlines
Willing to learn & grow to broaden your product knowledge in chemicals, dosing equipment and cleaning
Be bilingual
Mail CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- technical sales
- sales
- Sales Representative
- chemicals
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric