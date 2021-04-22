Test Analyst: Automation at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To develop and implement test automation for Payments team within Capitec.
- To improve & uphold the automated provisioning of quality test data.
- To ensure that automated regression testing can continuously be executed in the shortest time possible.
- To analyse and prepare test plans in accordance with the business requirements.
- To analyse the technical specifications to identify the business requirements.
- To escalate, delegate and prioritise tasks within team.
- To prepare and execute test cases.
Experience
- 5+ years Automation experience
- Exposure to testing tools
- Release management exposure
- Experience with development testing, unit/integration testing, API testing, system testing and regression testing
- Experience with Selenium, Robot, SOAPUI would be ideal
- Experience developing automation scripts SQL, Java and C#
- Web services (REST) experience
- Agile Methodology Experience (Scrum/Kanban)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Software Testing – Advanced Level (CTAL) through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)
Knowledge
Min:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)
- Financial/Banking Systems
- Payments systems
- Formal testing practices
- Software and hardware testing
- Test Automation tools and scripting
Ideal:
- Application of test automation tools and scripting languages
- Release management
- UML
- Capitec Bank IT related systems
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Writing and Reporting
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Planning and Organising
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.