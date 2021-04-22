Test Automation Engineer

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Test Automation Engineer to join their growing team

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:

Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)

Experience in container technologies such as Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Design, develop, implement and continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments through the application of appropriate testing methodologies and processes. Align test management strategy to industry best practices and frameworks.

Design test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.

Participation in various phases of the software development process activities including analysis, development and technical support.

Implement, track and report on all testing activities to assure full coverage of functional and non-functional requirements

Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.

Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.

Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.

Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Distribute test management knowledge to team members.

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

Desired Skills:

Automation

Selenium WebDriver

Testing Automation

SoapUI

Agile

docker

kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

