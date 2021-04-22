Turnaround Specialist

Apr 22, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Strategic Functions

  • Manage complex, high value non-performing public sector loans by reviewing and assessing turnaround/workout alternatives and solutions to ensure that the most financially acceptable and appropriate recovery solution is found for the company.
  • Provide support to Management by providing bank wide advice on turnaround issues.
  • Provide inputs on the design and implementation of turnaround/recovery management solutions in order to build a sound platform for the recovery of company non-performing loans.
  • Establish, communicate and facilitate the use of appropriate turnaround and risk methodologies, tools and techniques for distressed and non-performing clients.

Key Measures

  • Performance against agreed targets (value and number of NPLs to be maintained within the company prudential limit).
  • Performance outputs as per the performance management system.
  • Implementation and monitoring of turnaround/business rescue plans.
  • Turnaround times.
  • Management of Relationships with key Stakeholders

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications & Experience

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or equivalent is required.
  • Business Rescue/turnaround management experience and/or qualification.
  • A minimum of 10 years’ experience in public sector business rescue, rehabilitation and turnarounds especially relating to municipalities, provincial development corporations and other state owned and/or managed entities.
  • A well-developed knowledge of business, management and finance philosophies, practices, etc.
  • Solid understanding of the relevant business legislative and policy framework; i.e. Basel II, GAAP, IFRS9, Companies Act etc.
  • Expert knowledge of credit risk and financial management principals and methodologies to lead private sector business rescue assignments in the company.
  • Able to use technical and business understanding to assist with the rehabilitation of non-performing loans.
  • Able to apply a wide range of financial and risk assessment and mitigation techniques to the client’s business operations.
  • Able to develop innovative solutions, identify new areas of opportunity, and identify, analyze and address the appropriate risks in order to rehabilitate the client.
  • Able to utilize complex influencing strategies for leverage.
  • Strong business acumen and strategic advisory experience.
  • Ability to facilitate, negotiate and communicate superbly at all levels.
  • Dealing with private sector / commercial workouts turnarounds – real examples will need to be provided.
  • Extensive experience of the legal process associated with workouts, business rescue and liquidations.
  • Experience in managing a team of workout specialists in a private sector environment

Desirable Requirements

  • A CFA and/or professional financial qualification, or equivalent, would be an advantage
  • A Management qualification would be an advantage.
  • Credit Risk or Certified Rescue Analyst qualification would be an advantage

