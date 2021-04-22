UX/UI Designer

Calling all UX/UI Designers! Our client is actively looking for a Lead UX/UI Designer to join their dynamic team in Cape Town.

Working for them affords you a challenging and inspiring work environment that allows you to learn and grow within their company, helping you increase your skills and experience.

They are looking for someone who gets excited about user interface design and constantly research for the latest, freshest, interface designs.

To apply, you need to have a relevant tertiary qualification coupled with 8+ years experience working as a Product/UI Designer.

You must be proficient in Sketch, Invision and Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop) as well as have a good understanding of UX best practices.

You need to be able to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements as well as possess the ability to sell your designs to clients and your team members alike.

It will be advantageous if you have:

Basic JIRA knowledge;

Agile Development environment experience;

Invision prototyping;

Invision DSM; and,

Building component libraries in Sketch.

Above all, you should love what you do, have a killer work ethic and be able to thrive in a team environment.

This company really pulls out all the stops when it comes to their people. If that sounds like somewhere you want to be, then get in touch!

About The Employer:

