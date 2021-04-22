Workshop Technician

My client based in Port Elizabeth is urgently looking for a Qualified Forklift Mechanics (Diesel Mechanic of Trade) for their workshop. Trade Test – Diesel Mechanic essential. Minimum 5 years’ experience on Materials Handling equipment essential. (post qualification).
NO CRIMINAL RECORD!!!!
Minimum requirements
- Qualified Diesel Mechanic (Trade Tested)
- Valid forklift operator licence
- Minimum of 5 years’ mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts.
- General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition, starting, charging, illumination)
- Ability to identify and correctly utilise relevant diagnostic equipment and specialised tools.
- Ability to read and interpret schematics, diagrams, operations manuals, and manufacturer’s specifications.
- Understand and follow safety measures and precautions.
- Maintain work area in clean and orderly condition.
- Manage own time – to work according to a schedule and complete set tasks in time.
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Maintain, service and repair material handling equipment, systems, and products on company premises or at customer sites in a timely and cost-effective manner so that customer and company requirements are met maintaining of vehicle records.
- Servicing of material handling equipment and maintaining forklift serviceability to specified standards and according to set procedures by delivering quality service / maintenance.
- Perform accurate diagnosis / troubleshooting in event of breakdown of equipment; communicate what repairs are needed by advising customer and/or supervisor.
- Maintains vehicle maintenance and operational data / history by updating and timeously communication information that must go on record.
- Promote service / maintenance programs.
- Provide complete customer satisfaction in a polite and professional manner.
- Ensure proper communication between self, workshop staff (Field Service Team Leader and Controller) and customer.
- Ensure OHSACT requirements are met in all actions on company and client premises; maintains a safe work environment by verifying vehicle safety device operations, following standards and procedures and in general complying with legal regulation.
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities.