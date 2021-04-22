Workshop Technician

Apr 22, 2021

My client based in Port Elizabeth is urgently looking for a Qualified Forklift Mechanics (Diesel Mechanic of Trade) for their workshop. Trade Test – Diesel Mechanic essential. Minimum 5 years’ experience on Materials Handling equipment essential. (post qualification).
NO CRIMINAL RECORD!!!!

Minimum requirements

  • Qualified Diesel Mechanic (Trade Tested)
  • Valid forklift operator licence
  • Minimum of 5 years’ mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts.
  • General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition, starting, charging, illumination)
  • Ability to identify and correctly utilise relevant diagnostic equipment and specialised tools.
  • Ability to read and interpret schematics, diagrams, operations manuals, and manufacturer’s specifications.
  • Understand and follow safety measures and precautions.
  • Maintain work area in clean and orderly condition.
  • Manage own time – to work according to a schedule and complete set tasks in time.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

  • Maintain, service and repair material handling equipment, systems, and products on company premises or at customer sites in a timely and cost-effective manner so that customer and company requirements are met maintaining of vehicle records.
  • Servicing of material handling equipment and maintaining forklift serviceability to specified standards and according to set procedures by delivering quality service / maintenance.
  • Perform accurate diagnosis / troubleshooting in event of breakdown of equipment; communicate what repairs are needed by advising customer and/or supervisor.
  • Maintains vehicle maintenance and operational data / history by updating and timeously communication information that must go on record.
  • Promote service / maintenance programs.
  • Provide complete customer satisfaction in a polite and professional manner.
  • Ensure proper communication between self, workshop staff (Field Service Team Leader and Controller) and customer.
  • Ensure OHSACT requirements are met in all actions on company and client premises; maintains a safe work environment by verifying vehicle safety device operations, following standards and procedures and in general complying with legal regulation.
  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities.

