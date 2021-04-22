Workshop Technician

My client based in Port Elizabeth is urgently looking for a Qualified Forklift Mechanics (Diesel Mechanic of Trade) for their workshop. Trade Test – Diesel Mechanic essential. Minimum 5 years’ experience on Materials Handling equipment essential. (post qualification).

NO CRIMINAL RECORD!!!!

Minimum requirements

Qualified Diesel Mechanic (Trade Tested)

Valid forklift operator licence

Minimum of 5 years’ mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts.

General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition, starting, charging, illumination)

Ability to identify and correctly utilise relevant diagnostic equipment and specialised tools.

Ability to read and interpret schematics, diagrams, operations manuals, and manufacturer’s specifications.

Understand and follow safety measures and precautions.

Maintain work area in clean and orderly condition.

Manage own time – to work according to a schedule and complete set tasks in time.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Maintain, service and repair material handling equipment, systems, and products on company premises or at customer sites in a timely and cost-effective manner so that customer and company requirements are met maintaining of vehicle records.

Servicing of material handling equipment and maintaining forklift serviceability to specified standards and according to set procedures by delivering quality service / maintenance.

Perform accurate diagnosis / troubleshooting in event of breakdown of equipment; communicate what repairs are needed by advising customer and/or supervisor.

Maintains vehicle maintenance and operational data / history by updating and timeously communication information that must go on record.

Promote service / maintenance programs.

Provide complete customer satisfaction in a polite and professional manner.

Ensure proper communication between self, workshop staff (Field Service Team Leader and Controller) and customer.

Ensure OHSACT requirements are met in all actions on company and client premises; maintains a safe work environment by verifying vehicle safety device operations, following standards and procedures and in general complying with legal regulation.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities.

