2 x Systems Engineers

Role Purpose:

· To provide professional and efficient remote IT support to clients based in Australia.

· You will form part of a 25+ strong team across Australia and Cape Town who collectively provide an amazing customer experience while supporting innovative and industry-leading technology.

· This role will be servicing our Australian client base and is a nightshift role with working hours for this role are GMT+8 8:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Job Accountabilities:

· Operational support of customer infrastructure. This would entail client-facing incident resolution, change management and upgrades/improvements.

· Act as a point of contact for phone calls and emails from customers regarding IT issues

· Managing calls from external stakeholders and driving efficient and accurate closure of technical issues

· Liaise with 3rd party vendors and supplier to expedite solutions around customer issues using your knowledge of the client’s infrastructure and environment.

· Take ownership of user problems and follow up on the status of issues on behalf of the user to ensure that service level agreements are met

· Identify inefficient processes and suggesting improvements for greater efficiency

· Awareness of customer incident trends & developments

· Involvement in Pre-Sales activities

· Ensure that skills and product knowledge are always across the latest developments in our field

Skills and Ability:

· Strong IT knowledge and experience

· Committed to customer service and customer satisfaction

· Have the ability to work and perform under pressure in time critical scenarios as well as in a generally fast-paced environment

· Have good interpersonal and communication skills

· Advanced proficiency in English

· Friendly and positive attitude – a real can-do approach

· Attention to detail

Essential Experience:

· A tertiary qualification in an IT discipline and or at least 5 years’ experience in a Mid/Senior Support Role

· Previous experience working for a manage service provider is preferrable

· Demonstrated detailed knowledge of server software including Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2-2019, Exchange, SQL.

· Demonstrated detailed knowledge of Office 365

· Demonstrated detailed knowledge of networking and firewalls (UTM / VPN)

· Experience using ticketing Systems (e.g., ConnectWise)

· Strong communication skills and be well presente

