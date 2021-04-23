Account Manager – Clinical Diagnostics

An established International Manufacturer of products for the Life Science Research Market requires the above to form part of their young, dynamic team in order to grow their current market through existing Clients.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A degree or equivalent in a Life Sciences or related field is preferred.

Previous sales experience having sold products in the medical instruments and diagnostics marketplace or related is essential.

The successful candidate must have strong written and verbal communication and presentation skills.

Must have the ability to produce results while working with multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Must have technical skills to demonstrate instruments and/or consumables for research when required to do so.

Must have good analytical skills to analyse territory data and technical information.

Must have the ability to operate effectively with diverse professionals in a team environment.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Drive, manage and maintain Key Accounts and achieve monthly, quarterly, and annual sales targets.

Resolve Customer problems or concerns and troubleshoot when necessary.

Prioritise project planning, meeting Customer requests and deadlines.

Develop and grow current Business relationships with private and public Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, generating sales to meet set quarterly and annual targets.

Liaise with Technical Support, Customer Services, Field Service Engineers, Product Managers and Field Application Specialists to ensure Customer needs are met, and that issues and Customer concerns are resolved quickly and efficiently.

Present progressive sales feedback at quarterly review meetings, forecast sales, maintain financial spreadsheets/customer databases, log activities/opportunities on SFDC and report market information and Customer feedback to Management on a monthly basis.

Represent the Company at both local and foreign exhibitions.

Attend live, recorded, and web training seminars to increase product knowledge.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position